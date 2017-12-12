A toddler has been found in Northeast D.C. and The Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division are searching for her parents. The girl was found on the 5300 block of Chillum Place in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday, December 12, at around 9:40 in the morning.
The girl, described as a black female between two and three years old, is roughly two to three feet tall and 30 to 35 pounds. She has black hair up in a ponytail, a medium brown complexion and brown eyes, and she’s wearing a leopard print coat and pink sweatpants.
D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the girl and finding her parents or guardians. If you have any information about the girl’s identity or the whereabouts of any relatives, please call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. You can also reach out anonymously via the department’s text tip line by texting 50411.
