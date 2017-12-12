UPDATE: We have LOCATED the parents of this child. Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/MRpOk2FHcp — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 12, 2017

UPDATE: D.C. Police have located the parents of the toddler found missing in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday morning.



ORIGINAL STORY:

A toddler has been found in Northeast D.C. and The Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division are searching for her parents. The girl was found on the 5300 block of Chillum Place in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday, December 12, at around 9:40 in the morning.

Help us find the parents and IDENTIFY this CHILD. She's between 2 & 3 yrs, was located this morning at 9:40 am in the 5300 b/o Chillum Place, NE, wearing a leopard print coat, pink sweatpants and grey/pink shoes. Info? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411. pic.twitter.com/pTp0RiFWrJ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 12, 2017

The girl, described as a black female between two and three years old, is roughly two to three feet tall and 30 to 35 pounds. She has black hair up in a ponytail, a medium brown complexion and brown eyes, and she’s wearing a leopard print coat and pink sweatpants.

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the girl and finding her parents or guardians. If you have any information about the girl’s identity or the whereabouts of any relatives, please call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. You can also reach out anonymously via the department’s text tip line by texting 50411.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram