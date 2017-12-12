Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

SZA has enjoyed a breakout 2017, culminating in five GRAMMY nominations including one for Best New Artist. During her concert in New York City’s Irving Plaza last night, the R&B singer-songwriter appeared with Chance the Rapper (who won Best New Artist last year) to perform “Child’s Play,” their collaboration from 2014.

Fans on the ground captured video from the show. “Child’s Play” appeared on SZA’s EP titled Z which also featured a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. Since then, her debut album Ctrl has captured the attention of critics and fans.

See moments from Chance’s appearance here: