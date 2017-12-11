Filed Under:Contests, Dave and Busters, DJ Young Music, Holidays, Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7, wpgc

Listen to Tony Redz all week for your chance to win a Family 4-Pack of VIP passes to our Christmas Holiday Party at Dave & Busters in Capitol Heights.

The party is scheduled for Saturday, December 16.

Your passes will include food & beverages, pre-loaded power cards good for unlimited play, a picture with Santa and a gift for the kids courtesy of DJ Young Music.

All Winners qualify for the grand prize; DJ Young Music’s Tesla Model S Electric Car for Kids.

For official contest rules Click Here.

Courtesy of Dave & Busters, DJ Young Music, Tony Redz Kids Club, & WPGC 95.5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live