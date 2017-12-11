Photo courtesy PGPD

Two men were shot in Seat Pleasant on Friday afternoon, one died from his gunshot wounds while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, Prince George’s County Police say.

The victim is 30-year-old Jerry Merritt of Clovis Avenue in Seat Pleasant.

Seat Pleasant Police officers and Prince George’s County patrol officers were called to the 400 block of 69th Place for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive in this case. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter