Steve Harvey (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards)

Steve Harvey is being sued by a former employee for allegedly not paying him the percentage he was owed for raising money for Harvey’s charity.

Vincent Dimmock tells TMZ he agreed to help Harvey raise $20 million for the Steve and Marjorie Foundation as well as other ventures and was supposed to get 12.5% of everything he brought in.

The lawsuit states that Dimmock didn’t receive his commission after delivering the first million to Harvey, TMZ reports. The paperwork, obtained by TMZ, states that Dimmock believed that Harvey had no intention of every paying him at all.

“It sounds fake,” Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, told TMZ.

In the suit, Dimmock also accuses Harvey of bad-mouthing Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey for giving him bad financial advice.

