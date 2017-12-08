(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Prince George’s County Schools Associate Superintendent Mark Fossett has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of chasing a student off a school bus and grabbing her because she threw trash out of a window, NBC Washington reports.

A student from Wise High School apparently littered out of a school bus and the trash hit Fossett’s car, NBC reports. Fossett, who was driving behind the bus, got onto the bus and berated the students once they arrived at school.

The student who littered was apparently was so distraught that she ran off the bus and started heading into school, this is when Fossett grabbed her arm, NBC reports. He denies grabbing he, though.

“We expect all of our administrators to behave professionally, which is why we’re investigating,” PGCPS spokesman John White told NBC Washington.