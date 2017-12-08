Comedian Mike Epps posted an old mug shot of his 18-year-old self as motivation for his followers but his looks drew all the reaction instead.
TBT#18 and Dusty #unsuccessfulthug the book 📚 coming soon!! #1ofmanymugshots I stayed in Marion county lock up with this same outfit on for 3 weeks before I went to the country jail I did 2 years in thier that timeWhen I got out it was summer and this was in my property 😂😂😂😂GOD IS DEN A MUG #Eastsidecomeup21st #iamdustyOGnow #1989 #letthisbemotivation we was in block 4T watching video soul 😂😂😂with a 45 dollars on my books #dealingandposition mad that I caught a case!! #dontletthatsmoothlookfoolyouiwouldfuckyouup #didntsmokedrinknothinsmhlife the pre sentence investigator told me you have a special calling so iam gonna take it light on you!!
A majority of the comments in the post by TheShaderoom are complimenting Epps’ looks. The comedian had a lot of fans, to say the least.
Epps, most famously known for his stand-up comedy and acting roles in “Next Friday” and “The Hangover” replaced Chris Tucker as Ice Cube’s right-hand-man in the series.
“Friday” has already spawned two sequels:” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next,” which both include Epps. Three movies weren’t enough as people are asking for the newest installment film.
