Mike Epps. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Comedian Mike Epps posted an old mug shot of his 18-year-old self as motivation for his followers but his looks drew all the reaction instead.

#TSRPositiveImages: #MikeEpps done came a longgggg way 👏🏾👏🏾 #YouGoBoy 💃🏾 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

A majority of the comments in the post by TheShaderoom are complimenting Epps’ looks. The comedian had a lot of fans, to say the least.

Epps, most famously known for his stand-up comedy and acting roles in “Next Friday” and “The Hangover” replaced Chris Tucker as Ice Cube’s right-hand-man in the series.

“Friday” has already spawned two sequels:” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next,” which both include Epps. Three movies weren’t enough as people are asking for the newest installment film.

