By Jon Wiederhorn

Eminem has released “Untouchable,” the second track from his new album Revival, which comes out December 15. Unlike the first single “Walk On Water,” a somewhat introspective duet with Beyoncé, ” Eminem has returned to the kind of inflammatory, rapid-fire, politically motivated rapping he exhibited in October in his BET Hip Hop Awards freestyle.

The first part of the song combines the main riff and samples from Cheech & Chong’s 1974 comedy track “Earache My Eye” with poignant lyrics about racial inequality, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Seems like the average lifespan of a white man is more than twice that of a black lifespan/ I wonder sometimes if it has a price scanner/ I feel like checking out, a life can’t escape the circumstance,” he raps near the beginning of the song.

Then, the cut shifts into a piano and beat-based rhythm and Em attacks the obstacles blocking young black Americans from being able to achieve the American Dream: “We’re strapped financially and can’t find answers/ We’re applying, but McDonald’s seems to be the only franchise that’ll hire/ So how can we have higher standards?”

Considering that the cover art of Revival features a close-up of the American flag superimposed over a shot of Eminem leaning over with his hand covering his face, it looks like there are more political diatribes to come from the rap superstar. We can hardly wait.

In the meantime, listen to “Untouchable,” which contains explicit lyrics, at Radio.com.