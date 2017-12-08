(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Draya Michele trended for the wrong reasons Thursday evening when she took to Instagram to question why she had to sign her son’s homework every night, telling her son to “tell your teacher I’m done with this.”

Draya posted a picture of a text conversation she had with her son Kniko. Her son texted her about missing points on his homework because she didn’t want to sign his homework.

“Mom are you for real? I didn’t get a note card and now I’m not getting those points,” he texted her.

She then proceeded to post the conversation to Instagram with a long caption which you can read below.

Draya a horrible parent lmao pic.twitter.com/5LMgA9P4xp — Call me Rickye (@Under6ftNoBeard) December 7, 2017

"She has him harassing me" to sign a paper. A mother. pic.twitter.com/wEwTGZ2o85 — K (@BRedLove) December 8, 2017

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Draya to be trending and getting dragged on social media.

Draya really offered this information to the entire world with no shame. https://t.co/7171EUfGUk — Small Freedia (@KidFury) December 8, 2017

"What would you do if your son was at home crying all alone on the bedroom floor cause he's hungry" Draya: pic.twitter.com/uuV35vlL3J — 🌹XII.VIII.MCMXCIV🌹 (@Forevr_Blushing) December 8, 2017

Draya’s Son: “Mom can you please help me with this homework…imma fail…” Draya: pic.twitter.com/XH1KDMiRxI — Joshy B From Da Pack (@joshysweatpants) December 8, 2017

Kniko: Mom can you please sign this, its for a grade

Draya: pic.twitter.com/apO7kOmCJX — Dunking on a Reindeer (@__BIGTIM__) December 7, 2017

When Draya son ask for help with his homework pic.twitter.com/3zz0cZYR1n — LightSkinSouljaSlim (@mexicanmaal) December 8, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter