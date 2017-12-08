(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Draya Michele trended for the wrong reasons Thursday evening when she took to Instagram to question why she had to sign her son’s homework every night, telling her son to “tell your teacher I’m done with this.”
Draya posted a picture of a text conversation she had with her son Kniko. Her son texted her about missing points on his homework because she didn’t want to sign his homework.
“Mom are you for real? I didn’t get a note card and now I’m not getting those points,” he texted her.
She then proceeded to post the conversation to Instagram with a long caption which you can read below.
Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Draya to be trending and getting dragged on social media.
