(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Ever since Twitter shut down Vine on January 17, 2017, the Internet has mourned its loss. But now — a glimmer of hope has brightened Twitter.
Vine founder Dom Hofmann tweeted a hint that a Vine 2 is on the way. What’s more, his Twitter bio reads: “founder of vine, working on v2 and some other stuff now.”
More details are to come, apparently.
Needless to say, the internet is excited. Check out the reactions to the Vine 2 tease below:
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @WPGC on Instagram