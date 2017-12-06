(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Ever since Twitter shut down Vine on January 17, 2017, the Internet has mourned its loss. But now — a glimmer of hope has brightened Twitter.

Vine founder Dom Hofmann tweeted a hint that a Vine 2 is on the way. What’s more, his Twitter bio reads: “founder of vine, working on v2 and some other stuff now.”

More details are to come, apparently.

i'm going to work on a follow-up to vine. i've been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms, etc. — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

i'm funding it myself as an outside project, so it doesn't interfere with the (quite exciting) work we're doing at the company, which is my first priority — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

nothing else to share yet, but more as it develops — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

Needless to say, the internet is excited. Check out the reactions to the Vine 2 tease below:

Me finding out about vine 2 pic.twitter.com/k6gq98wom7 — mario (@marioamg__) December 6, 2017

they really making vine 2.0 pic.twitter.com/lyf22En7gt — oh you're deaf? ok thank you, love you! (@distortedclock) December 6, 2017

Guys imagine the possibilities of Vine 2. Did Kyle step the fuck up? Can Raven swim? Did Jared ever learn how to read? IS MISS KEISHA STILL DEAD? — Jen-gle Bells ❄☃ (@Miss_Zelda_Zonk) December 6, 2017

your mcm just heard about vine 2 and told the assistant manager at crate & barrel to suck his dick and quit, he got a android with a cracked screen — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) December 6, 2017

People not to tell about vine 2

1. Jake Paul

2. Lele Pons

3. Logan Paul

4. King Bach

5. Curtis Lepore

6. Nash Grier — luisa (@itsluisagibson) December 6, 2017

no one tell lele pons about vine 2 — jo (@clubveIvet) December 6, 2017

lmaooooo vine gonna make a vine 2 and yall gon use it for a year and then stop using it and they gon have to shut it down for a second time lmfaooooooooo — Freudian album of the year (@NathanZed) December 6, 2017

alright. here we go. no one has done this yet, right? get ready guys: *clears throat loudly* 2 vine 2 furious https://t.co/2Hi31tiQWJ — La'Kris P. Kareem (@hipstrparamedic) December 6, 2017

mf’s gonna post three videos on vine 2 and then text they momma “i think i’m moving to LA …” — wus poppin jimbo (@BillRatchet) December 6, 2017

my first vine on vine 2 will be matty b saying “you thought it was over….. ha” as these hoes aint loyal instrumental plays ever so faintly in the background — Introducing…The Coziest boy ever..CozyBoy Meech (@meechonmars) December 6, 2017

