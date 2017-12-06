Photo: PMA / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Mase has released a new track titled “Rap Rushmore,” which features Diddy and DJ Khaled.

The hard-driving track features references to Wiz Khalifa, Whoopi Goldberg and a host of other figures and epic moments in history. Mase carries the verses while Diddy and Khaled pepper the track with hype lines.

The single’s cover art features Mase, Diddy and Khaled’s faces on the side of Mount Rushmore.

