Photo via PGPD

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by his 33-year-old babysitter in Suitland on Tuesday night in what police believe was an accident.

The 33-year-old told police he accidentally shot the boy while putting away his gun, which is legally owned. The babysitter then drove the boy in the hospital.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Bellamy Way around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. They found the 11-year-old suffering from gunshot wound to upper body.

“At this point, we do believe this was a tragic accident,” said Jennifer Donelan, spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Prelim: Officers responded around 6:40 pm for a shooting. 11-year-old victim taken to hospital in critical condition suffering from gunshot wound to upper body. Victim appears to have been accidentally shot. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 6, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter