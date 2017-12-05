Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Hayden Wright

Kehlani kicked off 2017 with the release of her album SweetSexySavage, and has gone on to collaborate with A-listers including Calvin Harris. On the heels of a GRAMMY nomination (Best R&B Performance, “Distraction”) the singer released a romantic video for her track “Honey.”

The video leans heavily on nostalgia, with vintage-style home movies depicting a couple on warm, sunny days. In other scenes, Kehlani appears alone wandering around a network of beehives, with close-ups of the titular honey and buzzing insects. Kehlani announced the new video on social media and explained how she cast her love interest —played by Aariana Johnson.

“There were particular reasons why I chose AJ for this video,” she wrote. “This song was inspired by an androgynous woman, and I wanted to find someone who fell in line with that, who was ‘hard’ yet so so soft (yes, like a bee). I was asked ‘why not use a feminine girl?’ but I knew I wanted to honor the inspiration, and paint the picture of the sweet tender aspect that shines through every woman, no matter what.”

