PHOTO: Trayvon Martin’s Father Gets Tattoo in Honor of Son

Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin, got a portrait tattoo in honor of his son.
The tattoo was actually done by Van Johnson, of VH1’s “Black Ink Chicago.”
Trayvon Martin was 17 when he was shot and killed in 2012 by neighborhood watchmen George Zimmerman, who was later aquitted of murder charges in 2013.
This piece tonight on Black Ink Chicago for Tracy Martin, FATHER OF TRAYVON MARTIN, thank you Brother for this amazing experience… I’ve overcome so much adversity, so much hate, so many critics trying to bash me, but listen here… You muthafuckas think you can stop me when GOD got me out here making history lol I’m laughing to the bank baby BELIEVE DAT… #RIP #trayvonmartin THE WORLD LOVES YOU BUT POP LOVES YOU MORE AND I GOT HIM RIGHT FA YOU YOUNG KING 👑 I DONT FIGHT FOR OWNERSHIP I FIGHT FOR MY TEAM 💯
<p
Martin and Johnson sat down on "Black Ink Chicago" to talk about the reasoning behind the tattoo.
"I just thought how my son galvanized the country. To me, he's a king. And he was my king before his situation happened," Martin said.
"I thought it would be fitting to take it back to Ancient Egyot. Like the sphinx is one of the wonders of the world. Trayvon was my wonder of the world."
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter