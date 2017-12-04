PHOTO: Trayvon Martin’s Father Gets Tattoo in Honor of Son

Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin, got a portrait tattoo in honor of his son.

The tattoo was actually done by Van Johnson, of VH1’s “Black Ink Chicago.”

Trayvon Martin was 17 when he was shot and killed in 2012 by neighborhood watchmen George Zimmerman, who was later aquitted of murder charges in 2013.

Martin and Johnson sat down on "Black Ink Chicago" to talk about the reasoning behind the tattoo.

"I just thought how my son galvanized the country. To me, he's a king. And he was my king before his situation happened," Martin said.

"I thought it would be fitting to take it back to Ancient Egyot. Like the sphinx is one of the wonders of the world. Trayvon was my wonder of the world."

