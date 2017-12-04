Man Arrested for Throwing Bike onto Metro Tracks

A man was arrested by transit police Sunday night for a bike share bicycle onto the tracks at the Minnesota Avenue Station.

Demarcus Joseph Graves, 50, faces charges of destruction of property, malicious burning, impeding Metro operations, fare evasion, and open warrants.

Graves was seen on Metro digital video picking up the Limebike and throwing it onto the inbound Metro tracks. The bike landed between the two rails and was struck by an arriving Orange Line about 90 seconds later.

Passengers aboard the train were safely offloaded to the platform; there were no injuries.

The bicycle caused significant damage to the undercarriage of the train, resulting in single-tracking around the incident for more than four hours before the train could be moved.

After throwing the bike onto the tracks, Graves also allegedly picked up a paper food box and lit on fire on the platform.

He left the station and was subsequently tracked down by Metro Transit Police about a quarter mile from the station in the 3800 block of Minnesota Ave, NE.

The suspect also had had an open warrant from DC Superior Court.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter