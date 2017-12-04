LL Cool J First Rapper Honored by Kennedy Center, Finishes Harvard

By Jon Wiederhorn

On Saturday (Dec. 2), LL Cool J became the first rapper to win a Kennedy Center Honor, one of the most prestigious awards given in the entertainment business. The entertainer wrote about the honor on social media.

“An unforgettable evening… I will remember and cherish this honor for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “Thank you to the performers tonight. I am honored and humbled. 🙏 Thank you @KennedyCenter Honors and everyone that has supported this journey. I am forever grateful for this moment. Keep loving and keep inspiring. Don’t stop until you live your best life!!! God Bless.”

Lionel Richie, Carmen de Lavallade, Norman Lear, and Gloria Estefan were also honored at this year’s Kennedy Center Honor ceremony.

It has been a good year for the hip-hop icon. In addition to acting on NCIS and The being the host of Lip Sync Battle, LL Cool J recently finished Harvard University’s Business of Entertainment Media & Sports program.

See LL’s posts below.