Cardi B and Juicy J Release X-Rated Single ‘Kamasutra’

By Robyn Collins

Juicy J has teamed up with Cardi B for the lyrically explicit new song “Kamasutra.” The highly sexual track starts with a familiar clip fans will recognize from one Cardi’s Instagram stories and gets raunchier from there.

Musically, the song features ominous keyboard sounds, skittery cymbal samples, syncopated beats and a vocal trade off between the two rappers that recalls the give and take of partners in the heat of passion. In one of the less graphic lines, she asks Juicy, “Are you gonna f— me all night?”

Listen to the NSFW “Kamasutra” at Radio.com.