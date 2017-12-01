Big Sean and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album ‘Double or Nothing’

By Scott T. Sterling

Hip-hop heavyweights Big Sean and Metro Boomin’ have announced a surprise joint album, Double or Nothing. As far as a release date, they say it’s “coming soon.”

The album looks to expand on the chemistry found on “Bounce Back,” the track Metro Boomin produced for Sean latest album, I Decided, that soared to No. 6 on the Hot 100.

The album will feature Sean rapping solely over Metro Boomin beats, as opposed to the more common method of utilizing a variety of different producers. For Metro Boomin, it’s a throwback to an earlier era in hip-hop.

“I was born in ’93, and a lot of projects [from that era] had one producer, maybe two,” he explained to Billboard. “They sounded more cohesive — better as a whole.”

“That’s one of the things me and Metro are like-minded on,” Sean said regarding the pair’s shared work ethic. “Maybe it has something to do with us being from the Midwest (Sean is from Detroit, while Metro Boomin hails from St. Louis). “We have that goal of wanting to succeed not just for ourselves, but for everybody who’s listening…It ain’t about status. It’s about what you’re bringing to the table: how we’re going to progress humanity, how we’re going to give people something to work out to, to live to, to upgrade to.”