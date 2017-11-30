PHOTO: Police Impersonator Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Man

A suspect who sexually assaulted another man while impersonating a police officer has been arrested, according to Prince George’s County police.

3:30p TODAY media avail at HQ: Detectives arrest police impersonator who sexually assaulted victim. https://t.co/T98s5Dgmwi pic.twitter.com/Mz4x4psBpw — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 30, 2017

Michael Leon Bell, 36, of Upper Marlboro used a fake badge to lure the male victim into his 2007 Ford Crown Victoria. Bell appraoced the victim in the 2300 block of University Boulevard and identified himself as an officer.

He asked for the victim’s ID, and then patted him down. Bell then told the victim the area they were in was dangerous and offered him a ride home, the victim accepted the ride.

The suspect drove to to the 2100 block of Guilford Road where he climbed into the backseat with the victim and sexually assaulted him/ The victim was able to eventually free himself from the car, he then took a picture of the suspect license plate as he sped away.

Based on the picture of the license plate, detectives identified the suspect. Evidence collected during the execution of a search warrant linked the suspect to the crime and also indicated there may be additional victims.

Bell is charged with first degree rape, second degree assault, impersonating a police officer and additional charges.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter