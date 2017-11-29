PGPD Arrest Sports Trainer Sexual Solicitation of High School Student

A 26-year-old volunteer sports trainer who worked with a Prince George’s County high school girls basketball team has been arrested for sending an inappropriate photo to a high school student, police say.

Detectives arrest sports trainer for sexual solicitation of high school student.https://t.co/0S6IdH6OdK pic.twitter.com/PMsrGwt03f — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 28, 2017

Carl Joseph of the 600 block of Harwood Avenue in Baltimore worked with one of the girls basketball teams at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, though he is not a Prince George’s County Public Schools employee, police say.

Detectives learned of the incident from Prince George’s County School Security officials. The investigation revealed that the suspect texted a photo of his full body to the high school girl which included his genitals.

A student, who became aware of the photo, told a teacher. Joseph was subsequently arrested Monday and charged with solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene nude pictures.