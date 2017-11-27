Teen Revisits Grandma Who Accidentally Invited him to Thanksgiving

Filed Under: thanksgiving
Photo via Jamal Hinton

The teenager who ended up going to a Thanksgiving dinner he was accidentally invited to by a grandma last year made the visit again this year.

This time though, the Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench knew what they were getting into. Last year, Dench thought she was texting her grandson but he had changed his number and forgot to tell her.

When Hinton saw the text he asked if he could “still get a plate,” despite not being the intended recipient of the invite.

Dench responded, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do.”

The exchange went viral once it hit the web and the rest is history.

