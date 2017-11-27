Mother Kills 2-Year-Old Son, Takes her Own Life in Prince George’s Co.

A 34-year-old mother killed her two-year-old son and then took her own life, according to Prince George’s County police.

Yu Song, 34, is accused of killing her 2-year-old son, Joseph Wang, of Jumpers Court in Glen Burnie.

Officers were called to the Landover home in the 1700 block of Countrywood Court for a welfare check. When they arrived they found the suspect and victim dead inside the townhome.

The suspect and victim died of asphyxiation, police say. The motive is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

