Mother Kills 2-Year-Old Son, Takes her Own Life in Prince George’s Co.

Filed Under: pgpd
Photo via PGPD

A 34-year-old mother killed her two-year-old son and then took her own life, according to Prince George’s County police.

Yu Song, 34, is accused of killing her 2-year-old son, Joseph Wang, of Jumpers Court in Glen Burnie.

Officers were called to the Landover home in the 1700 block of Countrywood Court for a welfare check. When they arrived they found the suspect and victim dead inside the townhome.

The suspect and victim died of asphyxiation, police say. The motive is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live