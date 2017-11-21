PGPD Suspends Probationary Officer After Assault Charge in D.C.

Photo via PGPD

A probationary Prince George’s County Police Officer has been suspended by the force after he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon by D.C. Police.

Zaid Abed, a probationary officer assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, had been employed by the Prince George’s County Police Department for 11 months.

After graduating from the academy, officers are placed in a probationary status for their first year.

The Metropolitan Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.

