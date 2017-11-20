WATCH: JAY-Z Tells Little Girl She Can Be President One Day During Concert

Filed Under: 4:44, Jay-Z
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

JAY-Z and a 9-year-old girl shared a special moment during his “4:44” tour stop on November 19. Hov stopped the show to send words of encouragement to the young girl.

“You young lady…you got the potential to be the next President of the United States. Do you believe that?” JAY-Z said.

He proceeds to ask the 9-year-old to help count down from ten before performing ” Ni**as In Paris.”

JAY-Z has been a mentor in the game for a long time and he doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live