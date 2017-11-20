WATCH: JAY-Z Tells Little Girl She Can Be President One Day During Concert

JAY-Z and a 9-year-old girl shared a special moment during his “4:44” tour stop on November 19. Hov stopped the show to send words of encouragement to the young girl.

#PressPlay: During his #444Tour stop last night, #JayZ tells a little girl that she can be president one day! How inspiring 🤗 Via: @marilyn_cream A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:42am PST

“You young lady…you got the potential to be the next President of the United States. Do you believe that?” JAY-Z said.

He proceeds to ask the 9-year-old to help count down from ten before performing ” Ni**as In Paris.”

JAY-Z has been a mentor in the game for a long time and he doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter