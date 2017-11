An Uber driver who was accused of sexually assaulting a female student at the American University campus early Sunday morning has been arrested, police say.

The victim told police that the suspect ordered her to get outside of the car around 3:50 a.m. Sunday near Asbury Hall on the university’s campus and raped her.

The driver has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse.

