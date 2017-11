Christina Aguilera paid tribute to Whitney Houston at last night’s American Music Awards and the reaction was mixed.

Aguilera gave her rendition of hits from the “Bodyguard” soundtrack to celebrate the 25 years since the films release.

The internet seemed pretty split on her performance.

P!nk's face during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute has me rolling on the floor. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a8y160BRyE — keaton bell (@keatonkildebell) November 20, 2017

There's two types of people: Those who appreciate music and true tributes to black artists. And those who unfortunately thought that Christina Aguilera did a great job saluting Whitney Houston. #AMAs — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 20, 2017

what people gotta understand is whitney houston’s vocal range is forever unmatchable so nobody can SANG EXACTLY her vocal range ever in this life… but christina is doing great — ◡̈ (@softsglow) November 20, 2017

I keep saying Whitney Elizbaeth Houston Tributes should be award shows showing her old performances Christina didn’t even do bad at all, it was actually really good IMO but it still wasn’t even a fraction of the greatest vocalist of all time, she truly will always be the VOICE. — Armani (@elusivewizard) November 20, 2017

So, what’d yall think of the performance?

