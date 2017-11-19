Eminem Performs Three-Song Medley on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Eminem was the musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live and the Detroit rapper gave a unique performance.

Instead of performing two separate songs, as is typical, Em performed one three-song medley which featured his new single “Walk On Water,” “Stan” and “Love The Way You Lie.”

Skylar Grey provided the vocal features for each track which were originally performed by Beyoncé, Dido, and Rihanna respectively.

Check out the performance, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.