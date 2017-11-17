WATCH: K. Michelle Becomes Emotional Addressing Issues With Nicki Minaj

K. Michelle appeared on Complex’s “Everday Struggle” and became emotional when addressing issues she has with Nicki Minaj.

I like it when a artist keeps it all the way 💯. K Michelle did that pic.twitter.com/jCpe5W9vU2 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 17, 2017

“Nicki, I genuiely love you. You thought that I was dating Meek, I was never dating Meek. You told them people to come take my chain, my DreamChasers chain,” Michelle said holding back tears.

Michelle then dove deeper into how Nicki Minaj blackballed her in the industry,

“The title of my album was ‘Anybody Want to Buy a Heart,’you went and took my album title and you took my record from me and you told Atlantic Records don’t say nothing about it,” she said. “How you think that made me feel? That was my album title, my album song…how could I not be angry in the industry or not feel like this aint about no music.”

