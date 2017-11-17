Transit Expert: Amount of Hair Inside Metro System is Fire Hazard

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

So much hair and other human fibers have built up in the District’s Metro tunnels that the buildup poses a fire threat, a transit consultant told NBC Washington.

“I was flabbergasted…flabbergasted…at the amount of hair that’s in the Metro,” transit analyst Brian Sherlock told News 4.

The combination of hair and skill cells compiled on the electrified third rail pose a dangerous threat, said a safety specialist from Amalgamated Transit Union. The issue can become dangerous when enough debris gathers near the high-voltage rail.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld responded to the report.

“Hair literally comes off of people and off of clothing and gets sucked up,” he said.

