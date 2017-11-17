Remy Ma on WPGC: ‘There’s No Money in Beef’ (Watch)

“When you beefin’ with somebody you can’t make no money,” Remy Ma told Tony Redz in the studio Thursday night.

If you beef with another rapper, “you’re taking all your energy that could be goin’ into your music and into being prosperous and putting it into something negative, so I’m never gonna co-sign that,” she said. “That’s why I’m in and out.”

“You slap Nicki and you was on to the next,” Tony said.

“Pretty much,” Remy agreed.

Watch the full interview — in which Remy talks learning from Big Pun, working with Lil Kim on “Wake Me Up” and building a brand — below:

(Video shot by Peter Grams)

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram