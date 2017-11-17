Police Searching for Man Who Exposed Himself to Children in Temple Hills

Prince George’s County police are searching for a man who two middle school students say exposed himself to them as they walked home from school in Temple Hills.

The first incident happened November 9 at around 3:30 p.m. The victim was walking on Keith Street when a man in a gray car exposed himself to her, police say.

The second incident happened November 16 at 7:30 a.m. when a man in a gray car also exposed himself to a student walking along 23rd Parkway on his way to school.

The suspect did not touch either victim.

Police are moving additional police resources to the area around the school as detectives continue to investigate.

Investigators ask anyone with information to to please call detectives 301-749-5064.