WATCH: R. Kelly Responds to Accusations He Made Fun of Autistic Fan

R. Kelly has responded to accusations that he teased an autistic fan outside of a nightclub recently.

#PressPlay: #RKelly was accused of making fun of an autistic man the other day which led him into a rant. He says people are trying to blackball him and destroy his career 👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:26am PST

“It’s just too much guys. Let me do my work. It’s obviously people trying to blackball me and destroy in my career,” Kelly said.

It’s obviously people trying to blackball me and destory in my career,” Kelly said.” I got this one thing I say: I don’t tell God about my problems, I tell my problems about my God.

The man tells Kelly that he can sing, prompting Kelly to to ask him to show him what he’s got.

After the man gives his best rendition of “I believe I Can Fly,” R. Kellu sarcastically responds with “I believe that you high … smoking on that Percocet.”

R. Kelly has since defended his name, saying he didn’t know the man was autistic and he thought he was just drunk. Kelly also says he was a bit tipsy when the whole thing went down.

“I got this one thing I say: I don’t tell God about my problems, I tell my problems about my God. I love my fans, I thank y’all for supporting Kellz, continue to if you want to. To all of the haters, I love you cause you inspire me,” he closed.