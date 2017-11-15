Vince Staples and Tyler the Creator Reveal Joint 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Vince Staples and Tyler the Creator are set to unite for a 23-city North American tour in 2018.
The Los Angeles rappers will kick off their tour on Jan. 26 in Vancouver, Canada. Pre-sale tickets for the Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples tour will be available on Thursday, Nov. 16th, from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 10:00 p.m. (local time). General on-sale will begin at 10:00 a.m. (local time) the next day, Friday, November 17th. Tickets available here.
See the complete list of tour dates below.
01/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
01/27 – Portland, OR @ Memorial Coliseum
01/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Armory
01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
02/02 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
02/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
02/06 – Denver, CO @ 1stBank Center
02/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ World Congress Center
02/12 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
02/13 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre
02/15 – Philly, PA @ Liacouras Center
02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Ricoh Coliseum
02/18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
02/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/21 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
02/23 – New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG
02/25 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
02/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
03/01 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
03/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom