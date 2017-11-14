We’ve Been Pronouncing Denzel Washington’s Name Wrong for Years

So apparently, we’ve all been saying Denzel Washington’s name wrong this whole time.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed the true pronunciation of his first name.
“My name’s actually ‘Den-zull,'” he tells the reporter in a video posted to ET’s Instagram. “I’m ‘Den-zull’ Hayes Washington Junior.”
Washington’s father, his namesake, pronounced it “Den-zull.” But the actor’s mother “started saying ‘Den-zel’ — just made it different.”
Our apologies, Denzel!
