We’ve Been Pronouncing Denzel Washington’s Name Wrong for Years

So apparently, we’ve all been saying Denzel Washington’s name wrong this whole time.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed the true pronunciation of his first name.

We've all been pronouncing Denzel Washington's name wrong this whole time! 😳 @nischelleturner got the details. A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

“My name’s actually ‘Den-zull,'” he tells the reporter in a video posted to ET’s Instagram. “I’m ‘Den-zull’ Hayes Washington Junior.”

Washington’s father, his namesake, pronounced it “Den-zull.” But the actor’s mother “started saying ‘Den-zel’ — just made it different.”

Our apologies, Denzel!

