Report: 76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin Pens Letter to Judge for Meek Mill

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin wrote a letter on behalf of Meek Mill to the Philadelphia judge who sentenced him to a minimum of two years in prison for violating his probation.

“Please know that I am devoted to his future and to making sure he accomplishes the goals you set forth for him,” Rubin wrote in the letter obtained by Sports Illustrated.

“He knows that he is at a pivotal point in his career and that the stakes are high,” Rubin continues. “I want you to know that I am personally invested in him so that he can help others.”

The fallout from Meek Mill’s shocking prison continues, with a new petition circulating that calls for Pennsylvania’s governor Tom Wolf to reevaluate the rapper’s jail sentence.

The petition, entitled “Somebody Save Meek Mill,” had generated close to 35,000 signatures at press time, just 17 hours after being launched.

